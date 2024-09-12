The Norwegian Kennel Club is looking forward to host the World Championship in Obedience 2025. The championship will take place in the beautiful surrondings of Oslofjord Convetion Center from 2nd - 6 th of july 2025.

Competitions will be held outside on grass. Below you will find information about the event.

A message from the Chairman:

On the behalf of the Norwegian Kennel Club, it is an honour for me to invite you all to the World Championship in Obedience 2025.

It is the first time that the obedience championship is being held in Norway and will be a historic event for us. We have experience in organizing international events, and I am sure that Sandefjord at Oslofjord Convention Centre will be a perfect place for the World Championship in obedience. The Convention Centre will be like a dog village these days.

Activities and training for dogs are important dog welfare and should be prioritized by owners and kennel clubs to ensure healthy dogs.Obedience is one of the activities that contributes to this, with joy for dogs and owners.

FCI has this year opened for 120 dogs and owners to enter the qualification, and I am looking forward to the competition. I am sure it will be tough with many talented participants. I am looking forward to seeing you all at the World Championship 2025 in Norway.

With Kind Regards

Nils-Erik Haagenrud,

Chairman of the Norwegian Kennel Club