The forum of eight of the largest kennel clubs in Europe met in Oslo 16.-17th of September. Representatives from Denmark, France, Sweden, Italy, Finland, Netherlands, Germany and Norway were all present in Oslo for interesting and fruitful discussions about the future of our organizations. During the meeting the Kennel clubs shared insights, challenges, and opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape for dog welfare, breeding, registration and other common chalanges. A central theme was the importance of cross-border cooperation and the potential for shared platforms to meet the changing cultures around kennel clubs, and to stay relevant as stakeholders.

Facing Change Together

The organizations all presented different information regarding digital development, commercial activities, and general data such as membership statistics and the number of registered dogs. A common theme, however, was that all clubs are experiencing changes in how their work is viewed by society, shifts in dog ownership trends, breeding practices, and regulatory environments. This presents the clubs with exciting possibilities for change, and some challenges.

Although it is demanding, all the clubs believe it presents an opportunity to give a renewed focus on the importance and benefits of dog breeds. The forum emphasized the need to work more closely together and be proactive rather than reactive, ensuring kennel clubs remain relevant and resilient.



EU Regulation: A Shared Goal

The meeting also focused on the upcoming EU directive regarding animal welfare and breeding practices. Participants discussed approaches for collaboration to align with the new EU regulations on animal welfare in relation to dog breeding. The topic of microchip traceability was highlighted, and representatives from several countries supported the implementation of national codes to address illegal breeding and smuggling. The meeting decided that the kennel clubs' CEOs will draft a unified statement for use in future political and legal efforts with the EU Parliament.

The future for our organizations is developing. How we face larger societal changes and include more dog owners into our communities is dependent on a collaborative effort. Through sharing best practice and cooperation – together we can solve challenges and give better solutions to dogs’ welfare.