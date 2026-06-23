The conference, titled “FCI International Scientific Conference: Elbow Dysplasia in Dogs – Towards Harmonized Screening and Classification,” gathered official veterinary panellists, scorers and scientific advisors responsible for ED screening from FCI member countries. The aim was to move toward a unified international approach to screening, classification, quality control and breeding recommendations for one of the most significant hereditary orthopaedic conditions affecting dogs.

Discussions over the two days covered the revision and simplification of the current grading structure, the possible introduction of a three-category classification model, harmonisation of radiographic protocols across FCI member countries, standardisation of terminology and assessment criteria, and alignment of screening age and reporting principles.

The conference was the result of a year of preparatory work, spearheaded by the FCI Elbow Dysplasia Working Group with strong support from the FCI Welfare and Health Commission. The effort has been cross-disciplinary across the organisation, with the Scientific Commission and the FCI General Committee and Board also contributing to making the conference happen.

Particular recognition goes to the group of scientific contributors who dedicated many months of work to developing the academic material presented over the two days. For Norway, it is an added point of pride that Hege Kippenes Skogmo, associate professor at NMBU, was among the leading experts who helped shape the programme.

The conclusions reached in Oslo will now form the basis for further discussion within the FCI Scientific Commission, with the long-term goal of developing harmonised international standards that benefit dogs, breeders, veterinarians and kennel clubs worldwide.

What stood out from the conference was not only the scientific level of the discussions but the willingness of colleagues from different countries and traditions to work toward a shared goal: healthier dogs and better breeding decisions for future generations.