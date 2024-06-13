I am Tiina Taulos, allrounder-judge from Finland. I got my first show dog, a black medium Poodle in 1977. I am a long time breeder of all sizes of Poodles in black, brown and white with prefix Canmoy's and celebrated 40 years as a breeder on 2021.

I was awarded Lauri Vuolasvirta Prize for the highest recognition of dog breeding for Medium Poodles by the Finnish Kennel Club in 1989.

Boston Terriers came to my life in 2005 and was awarded Lauri Vuolasvirta Prize for the 2nd time in 2018. I also love and live with Pugs which I have bred few litters. In French Bulldogs I am the first breed specialist in my country. I am also a breed specialist in Affen Pinschers and Miniature Dachshunds, have a family history with Wire Fox Terriers, Westies , Jack Russel Terriers and been co-breeder in those breeds. I have bred about 300 individual champions in different breeds.

I am quite active in the Finnish dog scene being a Board member of The Finnish Toy Dog Club in which my role is educating and examinating new Toy breed judges and also new Poodle judges. During Covid-19 time and after I have been giving breed webinars to foreign Kennel Club’s judges. I am a member at the Finnish Kennel Club Council representing Finnish Poodle Club.

I have been awarded a Silver decoration by the Finnish Kennel Club, by the Finnish Poodle Club and by the Finnish Dog Breeder's Club. I have judged in nearly 50 different countries, including European Winner and World Dog Shows.