Throughout my adult life, I have been involved with dogs, primarily as a breeder and a dog exhibitor. I am passionate about this hobby and would love to share this with other people.

Previously, I was one of the leading breeders of Parson Russell Terrier. My kennel name was then Toutchstone. I started my breeding in 1985 with the High-legged Jack Russell Terrier, later officially recognized by FCI 1991 under the name Parson Russell Terrier. I also took part of the The Swedish Kennel Club dog shows. My breeding also included other terrier breeds; Fox Terrier, Lakeland Terrier, Welsh Terrier and Jack Russell Terrier, which I also breed. I am a proud holder of the Swedish Terrier Club's breeder’s medal.

Previously, I ran a trim and dog care salon in central Stockholm. Today I am working at the Swedish Kennel Club's Show Department.

I am an all-breed international judge, and as such I have been travelling a lot; mainly in Europe, including Great Britain, but also in Russia, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa and Brazil. I have judge two World Dog Shows in Europe. I am also a teacher for the anatomy courses and examinations of the Swedish Kennel Club for people how like to be licensed judges the last 10 years.

Totally I have judged 2.446 Bernese Mountan Dog in official class around around the world.

Together with my partner, Björn Magnusson, I am running the Kronblommas kennel, breeding Bernese Mountain Dogs. We have been quite successful in recent years, and we have exported dogs for breeding to Australia, the United States and several European countries. We have been top breeder in the country for many years and one of the stars in the kennel. The past Kronblommas Rosalinda have been the best bitch in five years in Sweden and World Winner 2017. Totally we have breed around 35 Champion in Bernese Mountain Dog and in my terrier kennel with the name Toutchstone it was over 70 Champion, so over 100 Champions in my dog career.

I have been involved in the SKK Committee for Special Judgments, and I have also served as a chairman of the Swedish Judge Association, Local Kennel Club, the Swedish Parson Russell Club, the Jack Russell Club and the West Swedish Terrier Club. I have made the judge presentation compendium four the four Swiss Mountain Dogs.

My big interest in animals not only include dogs, but also horses. I have a license for judging dressage, as well as for training horses and riders for this. When I was young, I also took part in dressage competitions.

Svante Frisk