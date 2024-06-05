My life with the dogs started 50 years ago when I got my first dog, an English Cocker Spaniel. Couple of years later, I got a show dog, a Welsh Springer Spaniel. In early 90’s I wanted something different to a Spaniels and fell in love with Basenjis. I used to travel to Britain couple of times a year and visited the major Spaniel and Basenji breeders in 80’s and 90’s to study the breeds thoroughly. Of course, the all breed championship shows were included to every trip.

When I lost my first Basenji I was just about to move to the countryside and wanted something that at least gives an impression of a guard dog - I ended up with a smooth Collie! Years went by, I had Basenji male, my own breeding, who lived 17+ years. Suddenly I didn’t have a dog and I was extremely excited about all that freedom! Which lasted three months – my friend offered me a 6 months old Smooth Collie and so I had a dog again. Next spring I got my first Whippet from Norway. Now I have two Whippets and the Collie.

I have never bred a lot of myself, just a couple of litters of Welsh Springers and few more of Basenjis, but managed to produce five international champions and 12 Finnish CH’s. In last three years I have bred three litters of Whippets.

During these years I have been a board member of several breed clubs, show organisations and a board member of the Finnish Kennel Club. At the moment I’m member of the Finnish Kennel Club Judges and Show Committee and Dogs Welfare Working Group. This is my fourth year as a chairman of the Finnish Whippet Club and I’m also a member of the Basenji Club breeding committee.

I have judged since 1999 and I got my FCI all breed judge status last year. I have judged in many European countries and Canada, Australia, New Zealand and China.

I’m looking forward to beautiful Trondheim and I’m sure I’ll have wonderful selection of group winners in my BIS ring.

Leila Stenlund