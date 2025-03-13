Judge presentation - Mr. Carsten Birk, Denmark Judge presentation - Mr. Carsten Birk, Denmark

I was born in 1968 and have lived with and loved dogs all my life including Poodle, Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever, Great Dane, Dachshund, English Cocker Spaniel, Coton de Tuleár and Whippet.

I have been chairman of the Danish Great Dane Club and member of the Danish Kennel Club's Show Committee. Further, I have been vice president of the Danish Kennel Club and chairman of the Judge Committee and Committee for National Breeds in the Danish Kennel Club.

I was authorised as FCI judge for my first breed Great Dane in 2002 and is today FCI All Breed Judge. I have judged in 36 countries in Europe, Asia and Australia.