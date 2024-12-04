I’ve been showing and breeding under the Bitcon kennel name for over 45 year’s, starting with Cocker Spaniels then adding other breeds over the years. To date we have owned or bred 52 UK champions in Cockers, Flat Coat Retrievers, Welsh Springer Spaniel’s and Hungarian Vizsla’s. Over the years I have achieved many notable wins with each breed however it was with a Vizsla we had our most success, Sh.Ch.Aus.Ch. Hungargunn Bear It ‘n Mind, the Breed record holder Top Dog all breeds 2 years running and BIS at Crufts 2010.

As a judge I award CC’s to over 60 Breeds across 5 Groups, judge the Gundog Group , Hound & Terrier Group in the UK & passed to judge Best in Show at Championship shows in the UK. I have judged in many countries around the world.