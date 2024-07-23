Lørdag: Kari Granaas Hansen

Oppdretter siden slutten av 70’ tallet. Interessen tok overhånd ettervært så flyttet sammen med min man Jan Kolpus fra Kirkenes til Spydeberg i 1985. Vi ble begge like involverte i oppdrettet og det er ikke forenelig å bo så usentralt som i finnmark om vi ønsket å være så aktive som det vi har vært i mange år.

Har hatt mangeårig oppdrett av engelsk og amerikansk cocker spaniels samt siberian husky. Hadde også ett lite oppdrett welsh corgi pembroke i tidsrommet 86–95 samt to kull med schäferhunder før vi flyttet fra Kirkenes. Cocker Spaniel var min første rase og er den eneste rasen vi har oppdrett av i dag sammen med sibirske katter. Har hatt hunder av tre ulike raser høyt oppe på Bamselista, samt Bamsevinneren i 1999. Tildelt Norsk kennel klubs oppdretterpris i 2003.

Har hatt en rekke verv i Norsk Spaniel Klub, Norsk Kennel Klub, i Autoriserte hundedommeres forening, samt i Norsk Siberian Husky Klub. Er utnevnt som Æresmedlem i Norsk Spaniel Klub.

Gleder meg til å dømme Best In Show for første gang for Norsk Kennel Klub!

Søndag: Bo Skalin

Since 1977, Bo Skalin has owned the Giant Schnauzers and since 1984 also the Miniature Schnauzers. On the beginning he was mainly interested and involved in the working trials and shows, but in 1985 the first litter was born under prefix Hassan Hill’s and during 20 years there were bred over 50 Champions Giant and Miniature Schnauzers, gained over 100 titles around the world. For the successful breeding the kennel was awarded by the special plaque from the Swedish SchnauzerPinscher Club and by the Hamilton plaque from the Swedish Kennel Club (SKK). Bo has also bred and exhibited Dalmatians. Cairnterrier Today together with his wife he is breeding Miniature Schnauzers, Rough Collies, Shetland Sheepdogs and Chihuahua under Skabona prefix.

In 1995 Bo got his judge’s license and was specialized on Schnauzers and Pinschers. Over the years of education and judging he finally was confirmed as the All-Breeds judge in Finland in 2011. He has been judging on all continents at all level of shows including the European and World Dog shows. He is the member of the board of the Swedish Kennel Club and the President of the SKK Judges Committee.